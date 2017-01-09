Sports Themed Restaurants

Top golf
Enjoy signature cocktails or a bevy of beer while swinging your golf clubs in your own golfing bay at Top Golf. Drinks and food here are way above par!
10531 Brightman Blvd
904.328.2002
Bud Light Party Zone
The best spot to enjoy the Jacksonville Jaguars is the Bud Light Party Zone. With space for over 3,000 roaring fans in this sports-themed bar, you can’t help but have fun despite the score!
1 EverBank Field Dr
904.633.6000
Time Out Sports Grill
So many TV’s so little time to catch each game at Time Out Sports Grill! TV sport packages include NFL Ticket, MLB league Pass, NBA Network and Golf Channel only to name a few.
13799 Beach Blvd
904.223.6999
Mudville Grille
All day each Saturday watch ESPN Game Plan Day or NFL Ticket on Sunday’s at Mudville Grille. With two locations on Monument Rd and Beach Blvd. you can catch some great food and some great sports action no matter what side of town you’re on!
1301 Monument Rd
904.722.0008