Adult website breaks in to beer industry

Few things in this world are more popular than craft beer and internet porn. So, with this in mind, one of the most popular internet adult entertainment sites has now gone in to the beer business by producing their own ale. xHamster.com, the porn site that has commissioned the beer, has a history of innovating in the industry. Last year the company introduced the first porn star search reality program called “The X Factor.” With xHamster Beer, the company is looking to leverage its marketing prowess beyond adult entertainment and in to private and VIP marketing.

But, why would a porn purveyor want to go in to the brewing business? According to the company’s press release, it was the brainchild of a “beer-addict project manager at xHamster [who] decided that the company should create a new SFW (safe for work) product that will be loved and needed by everyone.”

The company began the search for a brewer to produce the beer and landed on Italian craft beer manufacturer K&L Beer. The brewer, based out of Veneto, Italy, specializes in producing brews with natural and organic ingredients. Their beers are preservative free, unpasteurized and unfiltered.

Dubbed “the world’s first porn beer,” xHamster Beer is a Belgian-style tripel brewed with five malt varieties, two varieties of hops, Italian organic honey and spices. The flavor is said to be very full-bodied, slightly sweet and spicy. And, at 8.5%, the beer packs a considerable wallop.

Blair Williams, winner of the “The X Factor,” brand ambassador for xHamster and adult film star has appeared in a promotional video for the beer (see below).

“From its sweet honey taste,” she said in a Tweet to me. “To the way the ice cold xHamster Beer goes down my throat, I just can’t get enough of it.”

Marketed with the slogan, “Double Your Pleasure,” (a bit odd because the beer is a tripel) xHamster Beer is geared towards adult entertainment venues and high end clubs. The whimsical packaging consists of a dark-colored bottle emblazoned with a gold label featuring a grinning hamster.

“It is now time to enjoy a quality beer with your best source for adult entertainment,” says Alex Hawkins, a spokesman for xHamster. “Giving back to our dedicated fans is our number one priority. After so much demand for xHamster Beer, we decided it is only fair that we make it available for everyone.”

After the first, limited-quantity run of the beer became a hit with fans and friends of the company, the decision was made to put the beer in to wider distribution. The company partnered German online beverage shop Urban Drinks and released xHamster Beer to a wider audience.

Demand for the beer was stratospheric and the shop sold out within five days. xHamster Beer became the number one selling beer on Urban drinks within a week and shot to the number three position among all drinks sold on the site.

Posters on the popular beer check-in site Untappd, give the brew mixed reviews and an overall rating of three out of five stars. As of the writing of this article there are no reviews of the beer on the Beer Advocate or Rate Beer web sites.

Currently, xHamster Beer is only available in Europe. But, according to the press release, xHamster is actively seeking distributors across the globe including in the United States.