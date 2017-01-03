Cigar City 2017 release dates set

For many Florida craft beer fans, the brewery that epitomizes great Florida beer is Cigar City Brewing Company. Based in Tampa, the brewery was founded by Joey Redner in 2009 with his flagship brew, Jai Alai IPA. The beer was a hit with beer lovers both locally and throughout the Sunshine state and Redner quickly grew his business.

Today Cigar City is still known for its highly-rated flagship brew, but it is also known for its many specialty releases. Beers like the legendary Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout and Marshal Zhukov’s Imperial Stout cause quite a stir in the craft beer community. So much so that Hunahpu’s has its own release day festival that features more than 100 top-tier breweries bringing their best beers for fans to enjoy. This year, Hunahpu’s Day falls on March 11. Tickets are still available and can only be purchased online at here.

For the rest of Cigar City’s release dates see the calendar below.

January

Nitro Series: El Coco Coconut Flan Ale

Special Release: White Oak Jai Alai

February

Nitro Series: El Coco Coconut Flan Ale

Special Release: White Oak Jai Alai

March

Nitro Series: Hornswoggled Red Ale

Special Release: Marshal Zhukov’s Penultimate Push

April

Nitro Series: Hornswoggled Red Ale

Special Release: Guayabera Citra Pale Ale

May

Nitro Series: Vanilla Maduro Brown Ale

Special Release: Vanilla Maduro Brown Ale

June

Nitro Series: Vanilla Maduro Brown Ale

Special Release: White Oak Jai Alai,

July

Nitro Series: Horchata Tropical Ale

Special Release: White Oak Jai Alai

August

Nitro Series: Horchata Tropical Ale

Special Release: Marshal Zhukov’s Imperial Stout

September

Nitro Series: Good Gourd Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Special Release: Good Gourd Imperial Pumpkin Ale

October

Nitro Series: Good Gourd Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Special Release: Guayabera Citra Pale Ale

November

Nitro Series: Cafe Con Leche Sweet Stout

Special Release: Vanilla Maduro Brown Ale

December

Nitro Series: Cafe Con Leche Sweet Stout

Special Release: Cafe Con Leche Sweet Stout

Visit Cigar City Brewing’s website (www.cigarcitybrewing.com) for more beer information and to find the CCB beer closest to you.