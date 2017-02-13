Stay on Track

Julie Stackhouse of Stackhouse Fitness won the Donna Half Marathon yesterday in a new course record time, pulling off the 3-peat streak (half, full, half wins) in consecutive years. She has the record in the full marathon as well and coaches other runners to achieve their personal bests in running and health.

On your mark, get set…GO! As someone who has spent decades of my life running laps around my 400m “oval office,” take it from me that track workouts are not as monotonous or intimidating as one may think! If you have never explored track workouts as a part of your training regimen, here are some reasons why you should consider making them a consistent part of your weekly routine:

1. Training at paces at or slightly faster than race pace – While you may not be able to maintain the faster pace of an interval workout for the entire duration of your race distance (yet), the goal is that by training at these paces consistently, eventually you will be able to. First, you need to condition your body to these new paces. You will experience a training effect and adaptation will occur with consistency over time.

2. Consistency in pacing – With constant feedback per lap (400m) it’s much easier to dial in your desired goal pace in a workout. Shorter bouts help to keep you more focused, and without changes in terrain to consider you can pace more evenly.

3. Controlled recovery – Equally important as the time run on the interval that was just completed, is controlling the time (or distance) of the recovery. The “low” intervals are designed to replenish oxygen, allowing you to complete another “high” intensity interval at desired pace.

4. Change in surface – Once a week or so it is a great idea to vary the surface that you train on. A rubberized track surface feels energizing to run on, to me it is as though the track is “giving back” each time you take a step. It’s a nice break from the pavement! If you are steadily logging the miles each week, your knees and ankles will thank you!

5. Training with others – What is more motivating than training with others who have similar goals as you? Having other runners training at similar (or faster) paces can give you the extra incentive that you need to get through a challenging workout.

6. Variety in training – Even if just one day a week, track workouts are a proven way to add variety to your usual routine. Personally, I really like “Workout Wednesday” option because it helps to break up the training week. I sandwich it with an easy day prior and recovery day afterwards.

7. Increased caloric burn – Interval training has been proven to increase caloric burn, even while at rest following the workout. By working out a high intensity, the body produces a chemical called catecholamine, which triggers a fat burning process in your body. This causes a heightened metabolic rate for up to 48-hours post- workout.

