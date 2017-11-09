Band Reviews 

Forming in August of 2016, Allie & the Cats started as a jazz group and evolved into an original blues band that already has two accolades attached to their short life as a band. They are the 2016 and 2017 winners of the youth band portion of the IBC Challenge held annually by the First Coast Blues Society. With this achievement alone, the band has made Jacksonville music history as the first ever youth band to ever win the title and now the first to win two straight years in a row. During last year’s stay in Memphis, the band played the Stax stage covering iconic blues artists such as Coco Taylor.

One of the unique values of this newer band is that they write their own music and actually enjoy it. Drummer Gabriel Pfaffman credits his love of math for his ability to write new songs quickly and Allie Rohrer admits to writing lyrics in the car sometimes. The band is very excited to represent Jacksonville this upcoming January at the home of the Blues, Memphis and are currently raising funds and preparing for their journey. Gianluis Hernandez, Evan Mayo, Allie Rohrer, Gabriel Pfaffman and Owen Ingram can be seen live December 9th at 1904 Music Hall starting at 12:00pm.