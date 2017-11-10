Making a Difference 

The AnnieRuth Foundation sets out to instill knowledge and advancement through education, health and economic development.

Founded in 2012 by Dee Wilcox and named after her grandmother Ruth Kearney, the organization has been presented as a positive catalyst for youth in underserved communities.

“Our focus is underserved communities that don`t receive the same level of resources in comparison to some of the more fluent communities,” Wilcox said. “When we go in and work with the residents of these communities we are sowing seeds.”

The AnnieRuth Foundation has a presence throughout Duval county; providing resources, tools and techniques so youth can position themselves to be contributing citizens in the community.

The CLUB Program gives children space to learn ultimate behaviors with no distractions. It offers opportunity for children ages six through 18 to engage in experiential activities that promote personal accountability, goal setting and positive self-esteem.

Each week a different character trait is introduced as the topic of discussion. Participants of the program learn by interactive activities and reflection.

“The program basically focuses on character development. We teach them how to bond, love and appreciate each other,” Wilcox said.

Through its summer internship program, The AnnieRuth Foundation has provided juniors and seniors within the Duval County Public School system paid positions for choice career fields.

“We actually look at their career aspirations and then we place them in a safe, professional environment,” Wilcox said. “It`s a wonderful opportunity for them to learn more and get hands on experience with mentors.

She believes the program is great for youth to gain direction in their career paths byway of real-life experiences. The summer internship program has groomed engineers, nurses, journalists and more.

Wilcox said she enjoys being founder and executive director of an organization that is generous to the community.

“It feels great. Working with underserved communities is my passion and when you`re doing something that is truly your passion, it`s beyond measure,” Wilcox said. “It feels wonderful to be able to utilize skills, talents and gifts to give back to others and strengthen them.”

Those interested in donating, volunteering or learning more about the AnnieRuth Foundation can visit the website at www.annieruthfoundation.org .