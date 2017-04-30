Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville hosts 41st Annual Arts Awards

On Saturday, May 6th from 7pm-11pm , the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville is hosting its 41st Annual Arts Award at the Glass Factory. Presented by Regions Bank, this event celebrates the arts scene in Jacksonville and spotlights eight individuals who have made a substantial impact in the arts and cultural scene in the community. Also acting as a fundraiser, The 41st Annual Arts Awards will highlight Jacksonville’s cultural core, businesses, and advocates of the arts locally.

For more information about the event, visit www.culturalcouncil.org.

Christini Ca’lia Jenkins is a BUZZ Arts blogger who specializes in event coverage. Her personal blog,ChristiniCalia, features life(style), beauty, events, and the Adventures of a PR Girl.