Kinky Boots, an international broadway show created by four-time Tony Award winning Harvey Fierstein, will be showing at the Moran Theatre from Tuesday, May 2nd – Saturday, May 7th. Featuring original songs from the Grammy and Tony winning Cyndi Lauper, this family-friendly musical tells the story of Charlie Price’s journey to living up to his father’s expectations for their shoe factory in Northampton. Receiving help from an unexpected source, the fabulous Lola, Kinky Boots showcases the story of triumph and friendship while achieving the impossible. Featuring bold costumes, catchy tunes, and good vibes, this 2013 Tony Award recipient for best musical is one not to be missed.

Madge Dietrich (@Madgeikal on Instagram & Twitter) plays the role of “Pat”, a factory worker with a small crush on Charlie. She states that Kinky Boots The Musical is “inspiring” and “fun-filled”. For upcoming actors/actresses, Dietrich encourages new talent to “love your niche'” and “embrace what makes you different. Its what makes you stand out”. “Guests can expect great musical numbers and an overall fun time !”

Shows begin at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit fscjartistseries.org . For more information about Madge Dietrich, please visit her website at madgedietrich.com

Christini Ca’lia Jenkins is a BUZZ Arts blogger who specializes in event coverage. Her personal blog,ChristiniCalia, features life(style), beauty, events, and the Adventures of a PR Girl.