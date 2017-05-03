Review: Three Tall Women at Players by the Sea

Three Tall Women is in production through May 13 at Players by the Sea. The Edward Albee play, which won the 1994 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is often quite funny and deeply moving.

The story revolves around an affluent woman more than 90 years old, who reflects on her life with a mixture of shame, pleasure, regret and satisfaction. In the first act, she is attended on by a middle-age woman who is a live-in nurse. Also in the room is a young woman who is a representative from her lawyer’s office. In the second act, these three women merge into one. They appear as personifications of the senior woman at different life stages, contemplating about life, death and regret.

Three Tall Women is beautifully directed by Players Executive Director Joe Schwarz. The play features an exquisite set, insightful pacing and outstanding performances. Gayle Featheringill is extremely compelling as the mature woman. Her rambling recollections and frequent mood swings, ranging from clearheaded to slightly confused and cantankerous, are presented with great finesse.

As the middle-aged woman, Claire Cimino’s portrayal demonstrates her character’s great patience and disenchantment while Kasi Walters finds a balance of arrogance and optimism in her role as the young woman. The cast also includes Craig Wickless. Although he doesn’t have lines, his role speaks volumes as the mature woman’s son.

The set, lighting and sound design complements the play’s action and emotion. The creative team also includes costume design by Amy Hancock and properties and set dressing by Jereme Raickett. Peggy McGuinness is the stage manager, Natasha Anderson is the light board operator and Sarah Stansel serves as the stage crew.

Performances continue May 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 13. Curtain is 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets are $23, $20 for seniors, students and military. Thursday night is student night with $10 tickets at the door with a valid student ID.

Players by the Sea is located at 106 6th St. N. in Jacksonville Beach. Call (904) 249-0289 or visit www.PlayersbytheSea.org.