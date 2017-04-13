Straight Outta Oz, a beautiful recreation of the classic story The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum , is coming to the Thrasher-Horne Center on Friday, April 21st at 8pm. Created by American Idol Finalist and YouTube personality Todrick Hall, this family-friendly Broadway show features over 20 original songs with creative costumes, choreography, musical numbers, and more. Centered around Hall’s journey from a small town in Texas to the wonderful Emerald City of Oz Angeles, this stage play is one not to miss.

For more information , please visit the event’s Facebook page . To purchase tickets and to learn more about the venue, visit www. THCenter.org



