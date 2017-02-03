City of Angels at Players by the Sea

Up next at Players by the Sea is the musical, City of Angels, opening Feb. 10, on the Jacksonville Beach community theater’s main stage.

Featuring book by Larry Gelbart, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by David Zippel, City of Angels won six Tony awards. The musical is a spoof of 1940s Hollywood and whodunit films with side-by-side stories about the “real” world of a detective fiction writer and the “reel” world of his fictional gumshoe hero. Players’ production is directed by Ashley Yarham.

Performances are offered Feb. 10-25. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets, call (904) 249-0289 or visit www.playersbythesea.org.