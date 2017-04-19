National Tour Of Menopause The Musical® Plays Jacksonville

GFour Productions, winner of 44 Tony Awards and 54 Drama Desk Awards, proudly brings the international hit show Menopause The Musical® to the Times-Union Center, 300 Water Street, Jacksonville, Fla., for six performances Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14. The performance will feature special guest Mary Wilson of the hit 1960s Motown group, The Supremes. Tickets are on sale now and available at the Times-Union Center Box Office, online at www.fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-442-2929. Greater discounts for groups of 10+ available by calling 904-442-2947.

Performance schedule at the Times-Union Center:

Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Menopause The Musical® is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Now celebrating 16 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical® has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing unmistakable similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

The cast for the Jacksonville performances includes special guest Mary Wilson:

MARY WILSON grew up in Detroit’s Brewster Projects, her love for singing blossomed when she befriended Florence Ballard, Betty McGlown and Diana Ross at age 13. The quartet formed a singing group, The Primettes. They auditioned for the Motown label and were eventually signed. Betty and her replacement Barbara, both dropped out of the group, and the remaining trio of Mary, Florence, and Diana became known as The Supremes. Four decades and 40 albums later, what once started as a dream has exceeded beyond Wilson’s wildest imagination. With an unprecedented 12 number-one hits, “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Stop, In The Name Of Love,” and “Back in My Arms Again.” In 1970, Berry Gordy brought in Jean Terrell to replace Ross, with Cindy Birdsong having replaced Florence. Together, they formed The New Supremes, racking up three top 10 hits [“Up The Ladder To The Roof”, “Stoned Love”, and “River Deep, Mountain High.” Since then, Wilson has written a best-selling autobiography DreamGirl: My Life as a Supreme, performed on stage and screen, lectured and toured the world, and continues to be looked up to as a singer who set the standard for females in the recording industry.

TERI ADAMS (Iowa Housewife) has been with Menopause The Musical! since 2006, where she first played IH at The American Heartland Theatre in her hometown, Kansas City, where it ran for 5 months. Since then, she has joined the MTM national touring company, and although still based out of KC, she has performed this role on numerous tours and sit-down productions across the country. Regional credits include Ruthless!, Blues In The Night, Dirty Blonde, Baby, Lend Me A Tenor, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and the World Premiere of Gregg Coffin’s Rightnextto Me. Teri most recently appeared in MTM, as well as Church Basement Ladies (The Last Potluck Supper) at The Merry Go Round Playhouse (NY) for the Fingerlakes Musical Theatre Festival. Thanks to my GFour family and my actual family, and thank you all for supporting live theatre.

LINDA BOSTON (Professional Woman)

Linda Boston is a multi-talented performer with theater, film and music credits and a long run with “Menopause, the Musical. Her theateraccomplishments include “Crowns,” “Sophisticated Ladies” and the award-winning one-woman-show “Jackie ‘Moms’ Mabley: The Naked Truth.” (www.lindaboston.com) As a requested vocalist, she has sung before President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and many more; she was the opening vocalist at the 2006 Detroit Mayoral Inauguration.“Boston’s chops carry the set. Serve this one with moonlight and good conversation,” says Ambassador Magazine about her music CD, Permission. She’s the voice in local, regional and national commercials, has more than 20 supporting film credits, has been recognized by the San Diego Black, Uptown and New Harvest Film Festivals, and has worked with performance greats including Michael Chiklis, Ray Liotta, Bencio Del Toro, Anthony Mackie, Whitney Houston, Tamala Mann and Pearl Cleage. Her 501c3 nonprofit, PEER Inc. (www.peerincredible.org), collaborates with organizations to help individuals develop their creative experiences. Linda says: “For everlasting change to come, know we are all connected as one.” Thanks GFour, for connecting with Linda B.

MEGAN CAVANAGH (Earth Mother) is most recognized as Marla Hooch, from the Penny Marshall movie, A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN. Other film credits include: Mel Brooks’ ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS (Broomhilde) and (Essie) DRACULA: DEAD AND LOVING IT. She starred with Tim Allen and Kirstie Ally in FOR RICHER OR POORER (Levinia Yoder). She also starred with Christina Ricci in Disney’s remake of THAT DARN CAT (Lu). Megan voiced Judy Neutron in The Academy Award Nominated Animated Feature JIMMY NEUTRON: BOY GENIUS, and she also had the pleasure of doing the Nickelodeon TV series. Other Cartoon voices are: Queen Luna on the Nickelodeon animated series, WINX CLUB, Slog on TAK AND THE POWER OF JUJU, and Amy Poehler’s animated series THE MIGHTY B, where Megan plays Hillary Higgenbottom (Bessie’s Mom). Other TV credits include: Recurring character Trudy (who married Al on the last episode) on HOME IMPROVEMENT. Guest Starring on FRIENDS, WILL & GRACE, JUST SHOOT ME, WEST WING, ER, ROSEANNE and many others. Megan did eight episodes with Betty White and Bob Newhart in his series, BOB. Megan has performed in MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® Since 2004. Noted Regional Credits include: Blithe Spirit (Madame Arcati), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Pseudolus), Jubilee (Queen/Butch), High Spirits (Madam Arcati). Megan is a proud member of Actors’ Equity Association Since 1987, and a SAG-AFTRA member since 1988. Visit her website: MeganCavanagh.com

PATTI GARDNER (Soap Star) was the original Soap Star in GFour’s first production and has toured nationally with MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL since 2001.She has performed on most of the South Florida stages for the last thirty years and is a multi Carbonell Award nominee and recipient, as well as the Silver Palm Award. Some credits include: LIPS TOGETHER, TEETH APART, THE PRICE, OUR TOWN, PICNIC (Palm Beach Dramaworks); BOMBSHELLS, OLIVER, THE KING & I (Actor’s Playhouse); STARS OF DAVID (Florida Tour, Daryl Roth Productions); INTO THE WOODS, COMPANY (TheatreZone); THE GUYS, SUPERIOR DONUTS, SONS OF THE PROPHET, CASA VALENTINA, STALKING THE BOOGEYMAN (GableStage); CHICAGO, PIPPIN (Boca Raton Theatre Guild). A proud mother of twin daughters, one joyful G’ma to three grandchildren and forever in love with her husband, Neal, for 38 years.

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® is a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Menopause The Musical®, now in its sixteenth year of production, is recognized as the longest-running scripted production in Las Vegas and continues to entertain nightly at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The hilarious musical has entertained audiences across the country in more than 450 U.S. cities, nearly 300 international cities and a total of 15 countries. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.

About GFour Productions

GFOUR PRODUCTIONS (Producer) GFour Productions is the producer and owner of the international smash-hit MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL®. Their recent successes include winning the 2013 Tony Award for their 50th anniversary production of Edward Albee’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF; co-financing the five-time Tony Award, five-time Drama Desk Award, and seven-time Olivier Award winner for Best Musical, MATILDA THE MUSICAL; producing the critically acclaimed revivals of THE GLASS MENAGERIE starring Cherry Jones and Zachary Quinto, and the history-making production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL starring six-time Tony Award winner, Audra McDonald; and their most recent launch of the Pulitzer Prize winning play, DISGRACED, which The New York Times calls, “Terrific, turbulent, and roaring to life with currents of dramatic electricity!” This season they will be producing the new David Mamet play, CHINA DOLL, starring Al Pacino, and a glorious new revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, directed by Tony Award winner, Bartlett Sher. GFour recently premiered the Spanish-language version of the hit, MENOPAUSIA EL MUSICAL, in Hollywood, CA, and have now begun the international launch of their ever-popular MENOPAUSE brand, bringing laughter to audiences around the world. They began producing in 1981 with NINE, winning the Tony Award that year for Best Musical. Among their favorite Broadway productions are MY ONE AND ONLY starring Tommy Tune, ZORBA THE GREEK starring Anthony Quinn, THE RINK starring Liza Minnelli, BABY, GRAND HOTEL, GRIND, BIG, TRUE WEST, the original and the revival of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES which won them Tony Awards for Best Musical in 1983 and Best Revival in 2004. Their combined shows have been nominated for 115 Tony Awards, winning 44 and 110 Drama Desk Awards, winning 56. For more information, please visit GFourProductions.com .

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

$46.90-$53.50

Additional fees may apply.

Greater discounts for groups of 10+ available by calling 904-442-2947

Times-Union Center Box Office|www.fscjartistseries.org| 904-442-2929