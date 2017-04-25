Florida STEM & Health Expo

5 Minutes with Sel Buyuksarac, Founder, & Jamey Hough, Principal, River City Science Academy

So tell me a little bit about your upcoming Expo:

This is our 5th annual STEM & Health Expo, and it’s still the only one in all of North Florida. It’s not like any regular expo people here are used to. The difference is that most of it is fully hands on and interactive. We started it because people didn’t know what STEM was. That’s why we started and involved the community. It’s important for the community to learn too, not jsut our students. We started small, with students and parents running the booths. Now we have a bunch of vendors to help inform the community. It’s open to the public, free to attend, and lots of fun. A lot of our after school clubs are going to be the ones who put on the hands on activities.

When is the Expo taking place?

May 20th , from 11AM-3PM.

And where will it be held?

At our main campus at 7565 Beach Blvd., both inside and outside.

What will be there, other than the booths you’ve already described?

We’ll have 70 vendors, 7 food trucks, booths from the State Department, Mayo, MOSH, Science First, the Planetarium, and even mini robots walking around. Mayor Curry’s 904 Mission will be supporting our event too. JSO will bring out their SWAT team with their robots. And the Animal Club will have snakes, tarantulas, and other interesting creatures. Come out to touch and learn.

For more information, please visit their website at flstemexpo.com or rivercityscience.org.