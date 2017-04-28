Holly Howanitz
Wicker, Smith, O’Hara, McCoy & Ford, P.A.
Bank of America Building
50 N. Laura Street, Suite 2700
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Phone: (904) 355-0225 ext. 3207
- What brought you to Jacksonville?
- Law school. I came, I left, and I came back.
- Why did you choose to go into law?
- I actually wanted to be a lawyer since I was 5. I used to watch Matlock as a kid and I loved it. It’s one of the only jobs you can still have where there’s winners and losers.
- What is your specific field of law?
- We do all sorts of civil litigation defense work. I do a lot of auto and trucking litigation, construction litigation, and professional liability. The latter being primarily professional malpractice cases.
- How do you set yourself apart from other firms in the area?
- We’re known as a trial firm. There are a lot less civil trials than there used to be overall in Florida, but we make sure all of our people are trained to try cases, especially more complex cases.
- What do you see as the greatest challenges in your practice?
- I think weighing the cost of defending a case aggressively is key. You have to have a plan to begin with, deciding whether to go forward or settle. A cost benefit analysis is always wise. Defending on principle is always to be considered too.
- What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment as an attorney?
- That’s a tough one. I had a very unusual trial in federal court in Maryland. I had to learn the ins and outs of the recycling industry, something I knew nothing about. I always smile when I think about how I learned everything I possibly could about the field in a brief time and managed to win. My best personal accomplishment is that I was the first female shareholder at Wicker Smith who was also a mom.
- Does your firm sponsor any special events throughout the year?
- We just did a diversity event at Florida Coastal as we’re trying to hire and retain more females and diverse attorneys.
- Finish the sentence: “In 5 years I will…”
- I definitely think we’ll be bigger. I should have my board certification for civil trials. My office will hopefully be bigger as well.