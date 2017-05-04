Lindsey Brock
Rumrell, McLeod & Brock
9995 Gate Parkway N.
#400
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Phone: (904) 996-1100
Email: lindsey@rumrelllaw.com
- What brought you to Jacksonville?
- The railroad. My father worked for what was then L&M that merged with SeaBoard, and that eventually became CSX.
- Where did you attend law school?
- Thomas M. Cooley Law School along with an LL.M. in Admiralty Law from the Tulane University School of Law.
- Why did you choose to go into law?
- I graduated from UF with an English degree and a friend of my parents suggested I look into it. I went to work for a local firm as a runner/file clerk and I greatly enjoyed it. After I graduated I went to work with the same senior partner who suggested I go to law school, and who is now my senior partner at our firm.
- What is your specific field of law?
- I do a mix of maritime, transportation, and commercial litigation. We represented about 25% of the value of the cargo that was lost in the El Faro incident.
- How do you set yourself apart from other firms in the area?
- Our flexibility and adaptability as a small, some would say “niche”, firm. We can better adapt to the clients’ needs. We don’t have any bureaucratic inertia.
- Why did you choose your particular field of law?
- It found me. The firm that I first went to work for had a lot of maritime cases. In law school I developed a good mentoring relationship with the professor who taught all these courses and he recommended me for the LLM program at Tulane. Maritime covers a large portion of commercial, transportation, and even some criminal law.