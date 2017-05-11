Shannon Day, Law Offices of John Phillips

Shannon Day

Field of Practice: Criminal Law

Main Office: 4230 Ortega Boulevard,

Jacksonville, Florida 32210

Phone: (904) 444-4444

Website: http://floridajustice.com/choose-law-offices-john-m-phillips

What brought you to Jacksonville?

Florida Coastal Law School, I’ve lived here for four years and love it!

Why did you choose to go into law?

As a kid I always argued with my parents and they said I should just be a lawyer.

Why did you choose Criminal Law?

I grew up watching CSI and other crime shows and found it interesting. Every day is something new and I love being able to help people.

What sets your law firm apart from the rest?

We handle Personal Injury, Family Law, and Criminal Law. We focus on giving back to the community and believe everyone has a right to a defense.

What advice would you give someone considering law school?

Do it only if it’s something you really want to do. It’s a lot of hard work and sleepless nights… but it all pays off in the end when you know you’re really helping to prove someone’s innocence.