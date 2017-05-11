Shannon Day, Law Offices of John Phillips

Shannon Day
Field of Practice: Criminal Law
Main Office: 4230 Ortega Boulevard,
Jacksonville, Florida 32210
Phone: (904) 444-4444
Website: http://floridajustice.com/choose-law-offices-john-m-phillips
- What brought you to Jacksonville?
Florida Coastal Law School, I’ve lived here for four years and love it!
- Why did you choose to go into law?
As a kid I always argued with my parents and they said I should just be a lawyer.
- Why did you choose Criminal Law?
I grew up watching CSI and other crime shows and found it interesting. Every day is something new and I love being able to help people.
- What sets your law firm apart from the rest?
We handle Personal Injury, Family Law, and Criminal Law. We focus on giving back to the community and believe everyone has a right to a defense.
- What advice would you give someone considering law school?
Do it only if it’s something you really want to do. It’s a lot of hard work and sleepless nights… but it all pays off in the end when you know you’re really helping to prove someone’s innocence.