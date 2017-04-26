CRC Holds Public Hearing at Florida State College at Jacksonville

Tomorrow beginning at 11:00 AM, the Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) invites all interested Floridians to participate in a public hearing at Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ).

Members of the media wishing to attend are asked to bring their press credentials. The event will also be live-streamed by The Florida Channel on www.TheFloridaChannel.org.

WHAT: Public hearing of the Constitution Revision Commission (CRC)

WHEN: Thursday, April 27, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM (Doors open at 10:00 AM)

*End time is tentative depending upon attendance and public interest in speaking before the CRC. All Floridians wishing to speak before the CRC will be given an opportunity to be heard.

WHERE: Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ)

Kent Campus Auditorium

Building F, Room 128

3939 Roosevelt Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32205

Google Map Link to Kent Campus: https://goo.gl/maps/kjBVgaYGz1S2

PARKING: Parking is available in the lots adjacent to Building F on the Kent Campus. ADA accessible parking is also available.

Link to Parking Map: https://fscjapm.blob.core.windows.net/maps/Kent%20Campus%20Map%20Final.pdf

Individuals requiring an accommodation to participate in public hearings (such as a sign language interpreter) are requested to notify the Constitution Revision Commission five days prior to the scheduled meeting date at admin@flcrc.gov or 850.717.9550.

###​

ABOUT THE FLORIDA CONSTITUTION REVISION COMMISSION (CRC)

Once every twenty years, Florida’s Constitution provides for the creation of a thirty-seven member revision commission for the purpose of reviewing Florida’s Constitution and proposing changes for voter consideration. The Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) meets for approximately one year, traveling the State of Florida, identifying issues, performing research and possibly recommending changes to the Constitution. Any amendments proposed by the CRC would be placed on the 2018 General Election ballot. For additional information, visit flcrc.gov. Follow the CRC on Twitter (@FloridaCRC) and Instagram (@FloridaCRC). Like the CRC on Facebook (@FloridaCRC).