Jacksonville Berry and First Coast Chive Collecting Supplies for Charlton County Fire Rescue

The Jacksonville Berry along with the help of the First Coast Chive will be collecting supplies to take to the Charlton County Fire fighters. The men and women working around the clock to try and contain these wildfires need our help. They will be collecting supplies through Wednesday and delivering them on Thursday morning, May 11th . They are more than willing to meet up with anyone who would like to donate. Absolutely anything that you can give will be a huge help but here is a list of most needed supplies:

Shampoo

Body wash

Hand sanitizer

Saline nasal spray

Wash cloths

Nonperishable snacks

Bug spray

Sun block

Goody powders

Tylenol

Ibuprofen

Water

Gatorade

If you would like to help please contact Sheila Dodge at 386-546-3702 or Alycia Gionet at 603-508-7323

Keep Calm Chive on!