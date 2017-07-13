Jennifer A. Mansfield, Attorney

Holland & Knight LLP

Jennifer A. Mansfield

50 N Laura St #3900, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Jennifer A. Mansfield, a partner at Holland & Knight, is an outstanding example of attorneys who serve for the community. Located at the firm’s Jacksonville office, Jennifer practices commercial litigation and has extensive experience in insurance defense, media law, and ERISA litigation.

In 2016, Jennifer was nominated and won the Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association’s “Spirit of Giving Award” due to her involvement in the Jacksonville community, and 433 hours of pro bono work for the 2016 year alone.

Jennifer played a significant role in a pro bono case which involved a son being reunited with his father after he was abducted from Sweden and taken to Florida by the mother. Jennifer also acted quickly in another pro bono case of a delinquent 14-year-old girl, which resulted in her now having a stable environment with desires to attend college.

For several years, Jennifer has shown true leadership in the community. She was appointed as commissioner and chair for the Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission, and has served as a board member for a multitude of other community organizations which include; Theater Jacksonville, Jacksonville Community Council, and Riverside Avondale Preservation, Inc. Additionally, she has also served as chair of directors (twice) for the Mental Health America of Northeast Florida, Inc.

Wither her devotion and humanitarianism, there is nothing Jennifer can’t accomplish!