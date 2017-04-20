Publix Super Markets to kick off their annual March of Dimes fundraising campaign

It all started with a small group of associates over two decades ago, and now Publix is the #1 National March for Babies Corporate Partner. It’s a giant leap for the six state based grocer, whose companywide campaign today involves over 190,000 associates in 1,145 stores with the support of their customers.

Publix’s annual register campaign launches on Saturday, April 29 and runs until May 20 in all stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. At checkout, associates will sell cutouts on which customers can write their name or the name of a baby they love.

Publix aims to surpass last year’s record-setting fundraising amount of $7.1 million dollars, coupled with associate fundraising, which combined brought in over $7.4 million in 2016. Historically, Publix has raised over $65 million to help give every baby a fighting chance.

“We are very proud of our 22-year history, and supporting healthier moms and stronger babies is an extension of who we are,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations. “We’ve always said, we have the most generous customers and the most passionate associates in the industry, and together, we are proud to support the March of Dimes and make a difference in the communities in which we live and work.”

“Earlier this year, we were proud to crown a new number one National March for Babies Corporate Partner for the first time in 30 years,” said Stacey Stewart, March of Dimes President. “Publix is one of our most valued partners. We are looking forward to their annual campaign and spending time with the associates.”

Everyone is encouraged to join in the celebration. To find a March for Babies event near you, visit marchforbabies.org, where you can sign up and raise additional funds to support the March of Dimes.

Founded in 1930, Publix Super Markets is the largest and fastest-growing employee-owned supermarket chain in the United States. Publix and its associates excel in community involvement, volunteerism and a commitment to our market areas and beyond. Publix’s commitment to diversity has contributed to their success in being a great place to work and shop.

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines and breakthroughs. For the latest resources and health information, visit our websites marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. If you have been affected by prematurity or birth defects, visit our shareyourstory.org community to find comfort and support. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The 2017 March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, Cigna, HCA, and regional sponsor Publix Super Markets, Inc.