28th Annual Great Atlantic Country Music Fest

Seawalk Pavillion, Jacksonville Beach

Saturday, June 17 2017

12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

The only oceanfront seafood festival in the Southeast! The Great Atlantic Country Music Festival kicks off the beginning of beautiful beach weather every summer at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The free festival offers the best in live music, fresh seafood, a festival marketplace, and rides and games for the entire family. Live music from around the region begins at noon and continues until 10pm! Come out for a day of live music, great food and fun! Visit www.greatatlanticfestival.com for more information!