STEM? Part of a plant? Not at all! STEM is America’s future, and River City Science Academy (RCSA) is working hard to connect STEM with the Jacksonville community.

On Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., RCSA will host its 5th Annual Florida STEM and Health Expo. The event will celebrate the STEM curriculum. The expo will be filled with exciting science shows, STEM educators & scientists, hands-on activities, many cool robots, community health supporters, doctors, health professionals, community workers, fire and police departments, many fun vendor booths, public servants, food, music, and more!

This is a free event for all families. Join us for a day of free family fun filled with science and technology!

River City Science Academy is the first charter school in the district to receive an “A” grade and to be named a high-performing charter school by the Florida Department of Education. RCSA offers a private school atmosphere in a tuition free public school setting. The school’s leadership helped guide the instructional focus in the Florida’s integration of the Common Core Standards, and RCSA became a showcase school by Florida Department of Education and PCG Education after showing quick and effective transition to new Florida standards. Success like this comes from RCSA’s innovative approach to education.

So, what is STEM? STEM is an integrated curriculum focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Through this STEM approach, students are able to explore traditional concepts through a science and math perspective. The abundance of state-of-the-art education technology provides students of all backgrounds and learning abilities the opportunity to learn in an interactive and structured environment. RCSA recognizes the impact of community involvement and actively enlists community leaders in STEM careers to build relationships with the students. Through mentorship and internships, students are able to create invaluable experiences that help shape their futures.

The annual Florida STEM & Health Expo is becoming a staple in education in our Jacksonville community. Our mission is to expose Florida’s citizens to the exciting and engaging world of science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and health to ignite their interests and motivation for these disciplines.

Mark, Your Calendar

Florida STEM & Health Expo

Saturday May 20th, 2017

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Entry to Event is FREE and OPEN the PUBLIC

