A Night With the Stars

Saturday, June 3, 2017

WJCT Studios

7-10PM

The 2017 Night with the Stars event will be as dazzling as ever! Now in its fourth year, Night with the Stars continues with all the glitz to make you feel glamorous, vintage cars to caress and music from the region’s best big band orchestra— Crescendo Amelia Big Band— guaranteed to make you swoon and sway. This is an event not to miss, all benefiting ElderSource. The funds raised from this event are meant to help seniors in financial crisis. Guests will enjoy an amazing array of delish hors d’oeuvres, sweet treats and an open bar.

Ticket Prices:

Individual Tickets -$100

Table Sponsor (8 guests per table) -$1,200

https://www.myeldersource.org/a-night-with-the-stars-2017/