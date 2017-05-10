An Evening in Wine Country

Friday, June 9th

6-10PM

Adam Hebert University Center

The 6th Annual An Evening in Wine Country will be held on Friday, June 9th, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Adam Hebert University Center – University of North Florida Campus. The event features a fabulous selection of wines from California, Florida, New York, Oregon and Washington paired with heavy hors d’oeuvres and an array of tantalizing fruits, cheeses desserts and other foods. Attendees will groove to the sounds of live smooth jazz inside the grand banquet room, and enjoy beer and entertainment under the stars on the outer deck.

This year’s event will feature an after-party from 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm, with live Jazz by Mama Blue.

Event Ticket: $75 per person

After-Party: $100 per person

All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, who help provide a safe and positive place for over 1,800 youth everyday in Duval and St. Johns counties. For more information, contact Darby Stubberfield, darbys@bgcnf.org or 904.396.4435 ext 105.

http://www.bgcnf.org/events/winecountry