ESA Surf Contest

Jacksonville Beach Pier

Sunday, June 4, 2017

8:00am

Their 2nd contest of the year, The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) is dedicated to the sport of amateur surfing, to the operation of a program of amateur competition for surfers of all ages and abilities, and to the establishment and preservation of free access to a clean shoreline and ocean environment. It was founded in 1967 by East Coast surfers to promote, preserve, and protect the sport of surfing on the East Coast.

For More Information please contact: http://www.surfesa.org/competition/easterns/