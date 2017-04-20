MarineMax Jacksonville Announces Opportune Change Of Plan

Marinemax Jacksonville announced today that although the Southeast U.S. Boat Show has been cancelled, their Demo Day event on Saturday, April 29, will still go on as scheduled. The Southeast U.S. Boat Show scheduled to be held April 21 – 23, 2017 was suddenly cancelled just days before the event, disappointing show goers and dealers alike. MarineMax Jacksonville’s Cheeseburger in Paradise event will offer guests a boat-show-like setting with food and refreshments along with demo rides.

“You’re invited to Cheeseburger in Paradise on Saturday, April 29th from 10am – 4pm, a celebration of the boating lifestyle that unites us all,” announced David Dean MarineMax Jacksonville Business Manager. “Spend a day enjoying island music, good friends, beer and – of course – cheeseburgers!”

MarineMax will have incredible incentives on many of their brands including fish boats, sport cruisers, yachts, and pontoons. Share tips and plans for the upcoming boating season, and be part of the fun as you enjoy your cheeseburger in paradise!

“Our team will be on hand at MarineMax Jacksonville to help you find your dream boat and still be able to take advantage of boat show incentives & best trade-in values,” continued Dean. “Don’t miss this opportunity to take the helm! We’d call that a win-win scenario!”

ABOUT MARINEMAX

Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, MarineMax is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Bennington, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Sportsman, Scarab Jet Boats, Yamaha Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company. For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

