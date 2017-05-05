Bella & Me Nails is a new nail salon in Jacksonville, located on Philips Hwy. What sets this nail salon apart from all the others is that they focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and most importantly sanitation.

Wendy, the owner, says she genuinely loves to keep customers satisfied with her services and tries to make each one memorable. She also offers 10-20% discounts for special occasions such as weddings, birthdays and holidays, which is definitely a plus.

In addition, for those nail bitters or people who want long healthy nails, Wendy suggests this new manicure technique called SNS. It is a powder nail dipping system in which you don’t need UV light or primer, unlike the average gel or acrylic manicure. What’s great about it is that it contains calcium and vitamins needed to make the nail grow longer, stronger and healthier.

Salon name: Bella & Me Nails

Address: 8206 Philips Hwy #26, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Phone: (904) 854-2500

Facebook and Instagram: @Bellaandmenails