Chik-fil-A Day is Giving Away Free Meals 7/11

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering FREE events and services offered in his community.

In honor of Cow Appreciation Day 7/11/2017, Chik-fil-A is celebrating strong by giving away a free entree to every single person in the universe who puts on a holstein cow outfit.

For those unfamiliar with farming animals, holstein cows are the black and white ones that produce dairy. (Not sure why they are Chik-fil-A’s mascot but that a story for another day). It’s the brownish ones that are bred for their tasty burgers and steaks.

Anyways, the moral of the story is that you will need to put your pride aside, put on some droopy ears and a spotted shirt and make your way into your local Chik-fil-A restaurant to get yourself a free meal.

This is a great deal, especially if you take the entire family. Cheap date night anyone?