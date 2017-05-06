Free Admission to JAX Aquafest at MOSH 5/6/2017 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering FREE events and services offered in his community.

The Museum of Science and History (MOSH) will be hosting a special event today only called “JAX Aquafest.” This is a family-friendly event that is free for everyone in our community.

JAX Aquafest is known for being “The Ultimate Water Culture Experience.” Come on out and enjoy this educational opportunity to learn more about this vital resource. We all know that our earth needs clean, healthy and vibrant bodies of water in order to survive, so come on out and support this important cause.

There will be special events and shows going on throughout the day.

Waterless carnival

River tours

Invertebrate encounters

Planetarium shows

Touch tank

Remember, this is a free event thanks to the great people over at MOSH. Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to learn how we all can do more to save this critical resource.

Where?

MOSH

1025 Museum Circle

Jacksonville, FL

When?

Saturday, May 6, 2017

10 a.m to 4 p.m.

See you there!