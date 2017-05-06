Free Comic Book Day Today – 5/6/2017

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering FREE events and services offered in his community.

Free Comic Book Day 2017 is happening now! The special day is turning 16-years-old so don’t miss out. If you love comics or know someone who loves comics, then make sure you don’t forget about this very cool event.

Simply walk into one of the participating comic book shops today, Saturday, May 6, 2017, and you will get some free comic books.

To find out which comic stores are involved and to check out which store is closest to you simply type your ZIP code into the handy dandy Comic Book Locator on www.freecomicbookday.

Before driving all the way out to your local comic book store, make sure you call them to ensure that they are celebrating this special day with the rest of the world. Be on the look out for special editions of Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) publications which will be handed out today only!

This event is rated ‘G’ so it’s perfectly safe to bring the young and the aged to this family-friendly event. There will be comic books available for every member of the family so come on out and support your local comic shop.

Again, to find your closest comic book store, click here.

Special shout out to Ryan Sweat and all the boys over at EXP Conventions for the heads up for Free Comic Book Day.