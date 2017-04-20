Free Jazz Festival with Mark Pender

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering FREE events and services offered in his community.

You are cordially invited to attend the 2017 Jazz Festival. This event will feature the Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Jazz Ensemble led by director John Thomas along with special guest, Mark Pender.

Not only will you enjoy a high-quality jazz concert, you will also have a rare opportunity to experience the nationally acclaimed trumpeter, Mark Pender. You may know him best from his musical abilities on the show, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”

In the past, Pender has played with musical talents such as Bruce Springsteen, Little Steven and Southside Johnny. He has either toured or recorded with the likes of Dianna Ross, Jon Bon Jovi and Joe Cocker. Currently, Pender is a member of the Basic Cable Band on Conan.

As always, this is a free event and is open to everyone in our community. So come on out and enjoy a night of excellence in jazz music.

Where?

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

11901 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl

When?

April 29, 2017

7:30 p.m.

Jax-Free would like to thank Lee Chick for this free event notification.