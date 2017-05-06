Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend Only!

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering FREE events and services offered in his community.

That’s right, this weekend only, Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 is the time to go love on some of Jacksonville’s homeless furry friends that are immediately available for adoption.

Our friends over at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) along with Petsmart Charities, Malik’s Gifts and Animal Care and Protective Services are proud to host the Spring Adopt-A-Thon at three convenient locations:

JHS 8464 Beach Blvd

Petsmart 8801 Southside Blvd

Petsmart 1956 3rd St. S (Cats only)

Times of adoption are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have been thinking of adding another member to the family, now would be the perfect time to do so. This is a tremendous opportunity to give either a dog or cat a chance to enjoy life with a family who will love and care for them.

Come on out and enjoy the fun!