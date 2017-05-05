Freedom Real Estate Investing (REI) is a company that works with buyers, sellers and investors to solve their real estate problems.

Founder, Obi Dorsey, who specializes in many real estate categories such as fix and flip real estate, renovation and investing, says that anyone can invest to flip houses as long as they have “a good mentor that knows the market” and is ready to put in work. Dorsey also mentions that now is a good time to start investing into real estate since “the market has rebounded back 100%.”

Freedom REI also offers monthly networking events held at The Florida Yacht Club for anyone looking to learn more information about the market, house flipping, and investing.

Business name: Freedom REI

Phone: (904) 274-4823

Website: https://jaxfreedomrei.com/