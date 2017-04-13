FSCJ Hosts Free Concert at the Wilson Center

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering FREE events and services offered in his community.

Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) will be hosting a free concert at their South Campus. The event is titled, “I’m Glad There is You” featuring the music from the Great American Songbook.

Director, Dr. Timothy Workman will be accompanied by Chohee Kim, women’s and men’s chorus as well as the concert chorale.

Come and enjoy the music created by Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, Richard Rogers, Johnny Mercer and Cole Porter.

This event is brought to you by FSCJ’s Fine Arts department and everyone in the community is encouraged to attend. Come out and experience the sounds of Jacksonville’s talented and gifted artists.

Where?

FSCJ South Campus Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

11901 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL.

When?

Friday, April 14, 2017

7:30 p.m.