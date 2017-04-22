Learn How to be an Effective Speaker

One of the most feared things to do in life is to speak in front of an audience. This fear is surpasses encountering a clown, zombie or death itself. Public speaking may cause extreme anxiety, excessive sweating and forgetfulness. Or maybe you catch yourself saying “um, like, er, or ah” a lot? These can be difficult things to overcome but there is a solution.

Toastmasters is a free international club that is known for helping regular people overcome their public speaking obstacles. The group has been in existence since 1924 and has helped over 280,000 people communicate clearly, professionally and confidently. Their methods are proven so that you may become an excellent speaker and have fun doing it!

Why spend tons of money sharpening your speaking skills when you can join Toastmasters for free? This is a tremendous opportunity for anyone looking to improve their communication skills to present the best version of themselves possible.

How do I join?

Attend a meeting every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Where are the meetings?

UF Health Jacksonville

580 W. 8th St in The Towers

Contact:

brendatoastmaster@yahoo.com or (904)-707-1695