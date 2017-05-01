MOCA Jacksonville Family Day 2017

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering FREE events and services offered in his community.

Another school year has come and gone but the fun doesn’t have to stop there! The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) is hosting a family-wide celebration as we close in on another successful academic term.

There will be a host of family-friendly events available for everyone to choose from. Some of the activities and festivities include:

Foursquare ball games

Project Atrium Films

Pop up tours by educational leaders

Special performances by local students

Food trucks

Sidewalk chalk competition

Appearances by surprise guests

Make fancy art in the explorium

Make sure you wear the appropriate attire, making art can be a little bit messy, but lots of fun! This event is free but register here to ensure that there will be enough materials for everyone who attends.

Where?

MOCA Jacksonville

333 North Laura St.

Jacksonville, FL

When?

Saturday, May 6, 2014

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register for this free event here.