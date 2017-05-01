Museums on Us are Back!

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX FREE and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. He is passionate about discovering FREE events and services offered in his community.

Whoo Hoo! It’s that time again as we gear up for another round of a free museum weekend. If you are a Bank of America (BOA) customer you will be able to gain entry into both the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens and the Museum of Science and History completely free of charge!

This is a great opportunity to check out two of Jacksonville’s best art and educational facilities. If you have never been to either museum, I highly recommend taking the entire family to experience the rich cultural history that lives within these wonderful community resources.

Where?

The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens

829 Riverside Avenue

Jacksonville, FL

Museum of Science and History

1025 Museum Circle

Jacksonville, FL

When?

Saturday, May 6, 2017

Sunday, May 7, 2017

How do I get into the museums for free?

Simply show your BOA debit or credit card along with a valid state ID and you are in!