Chuy’s Decor To Feature Photos Of Local Dogs

Local pet owners have the opportunity for their dogs to be featured in the décor of Jacksonville’s newest Tex-Mex restaurant. Chuy’s, opening its first Jacksonville location July 2017, will feature a “dog wall” in its ““La Chihuahua Bar.” All pet owners are welcome to bring a framed photo of their dog to add to the wall, and in return, will receive a free appetizer.

Prior to the restaurant opening, pet owners can attend the ‘Arf Barket’ at the Riverside Arts Market on May 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. where Chuy’s will be snapping photos of pets for a donation of $5. Those who participate will receive a free appetizer coupon for use when the store opens and a koozie. Those who make a $10 donation will receive a t-shirt as well. All proceeds will be directly donated to First Coast No More Homeless Pets. And for those who haven’t experienced Chuy’s food yet, free samples of their chips and delicious sauces will also be available at the event.

In addition to the La Chihuahua Bar, diners can expect a vibrant atmosphere complete with an Elvis Shrine, a “school” of hand-carved wooden fish, metal palm trees and a hubcap-covered ceiling. Each of Chuy’s signature decorations has a unique story.

“The Dog Wall is just one of the many ways Chuy’s likes to be involved in the community,” said Robert Newell, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Jacksonville. “We look forward to sharing Chuy’s passion for food and fun with everyone in Jacksonville.”

Besides its quirky environment, the iconic restaurant is known for its affordable, authentic Tex-Mex cuisine and margaritas made with fresh-squeezed lime juice. For more than 30 years, Chuy’s has been committed to providing made-from-scratch, Tex-Mex cuisine using only the freshest ingredients.

Straight from the home of Tex-Mex – Austin, Texas – Chuy’s menu includes hand-rolled tortillas cooked fresh all day on a traditional comal in the dining room and salsa fresca made every hour. It also showcases dishes made from authentic recipes found in South Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns such as El Paso. Chuy’s serves up homemade signature sauces, ranging from the mild Tomatillo Sauce to their spicy Hatch Green Chile sauce.

Located at 4914 Town Center Parkway at the St Johns Town Center, Chuy’s will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. On weekdays from 4-7 p.m. , the restaurant will offer up happy hour drink specials and the fully-loaded “nacho car,” a free, unlimited, build-your-own nacho station housed in the trunk of an antique car with chips, salsa, queso, ground sirloin and more.

ABOUT CHUY’S

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 1982, Chuy’s serves authentic, affordable Tex-Mex fare made to order from fresh ingredients in an atmosphere full of fun and attitude. Chuy’s has earned the reputation across Texas and throughout the Southeast for being the most fun and friendly spot to enjoy real Tex-Mex food at a great price. For further information about Chuy’s, visit Chuys.com.