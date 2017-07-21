Personal Chef Vernetta Borden

It is true good things come in small packages. Chef-owner Vernetta Borden of A Cook For You Services is a perfect example of this. This petite powerhouse had me laughing throughout our interview; this is what she shared with me.

Tell us about yourself and your business.

When I first left high school, I went into the commercial work market, and then I started culinary school in 2006 at FCJ and finished in 2008. I have a degree in restaurant management and culinary management. When I started out I was doing internships at Amalia Island Plantation, I have worked at the Bolles School and Ponte Vedra Inn and Club. I started my own business about six years ago which includes catering and personal chef services.

Have you always known what career path you wanted to follow?

No, when I was younger I wanted to be a nurse, Once in the nursing program, I struggled with the science courses. Realizing I had a passion for numbers I entered the finance world. My mom cooked at a facility in town for forty-three years and I swore I would never do that, I was not interested in working weekends, and all the hours I saw my mother working, yet I think it was just in my blood and I found my way to it. I was twenty-six when I started culinary school which is late in this business.

What traits do you think are needed to thrive in the catering and event industry?

Excellent communication skills are the number one assets you must have. It’s important to talk with our client and understand their vision of what they want. The second important is building relationships not only with your customer but the vendors that provide you supplies.

What has been your experience working in the Jacksonville area? Any plans to expand?

When I first started Jacksonville was a little behind in the food world, it was like “personal chef what is that and why would I pay you to come to my house and cook”? Now it is quite popular to have personal chefs, so my business benefited from that. Also, some people call themselves personal chefs but may not have the training in all the safety considerations that I have. It’s just not enough to cook it’s necessary to ensure security and health of your client.

As for expansion, I believe that is happening now; I started working with some nonprofits in town that has led to other opportunities. I recently held a spring break kid’s camp, and parents have called to see if that will continue for the summer.

What has been the hardest part for you when creating your business?

The personal sacrifice involved, there is so much to learn about starting a business, and the people I reached out to were not willing to help me. It was necessary for me to gather this information on my own. We also evaluate the business every year to see what is working for us and what is not, so I have taken some mentoring programs with the Jacksonville Chamber. And of course, the hours required running the business, keeping up with the law, and safety standards.

How do you stand out in such a competitive industry? What makes you different?

The relationships I build with my clients and suppliers. My price point is in not the highest or lowest, plus my food quality is the best available. I will customize menus for the client where many other caterers do not offer this option.

What is your guilty pleasure when not working?

I tell people this, and it’s bad; I love reality TV, all the “Housewives.” Plus travel and perhaps the most fun I love expensive perfume.

Tell us something about yourself that people would be surprised to know.

I don’t like to fly and am afraid of heights.

Death Row Meal?

Anything with shrimp; shrimp and grits, shrimp in a cream sauce and cupcakes.