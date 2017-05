Toss bags and toss back brews. Clubwaka wants you to gather a team and thrive in a cornhole league this summer. Tournaments take place at Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery, their menu features made-from-scratch dishes, crave-worthy seafood, steak, chicken, salads and even pizza.

9735 Gate Parkway North

Jacksonville, FL 32246

https://www.kickball.com/season/fljaxcornholesummer2017