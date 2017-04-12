Mobile Munchies: Wurstbusters

What would compel two best friends to move half way around the world to open a food truck here on the First Coast? Well, if you’re Annett and Natalie, the German frauleins behind one of the newest trucks in town, Wurstbusters, it’s a love of the food they grew up with in Berlin and the desire to share it with the masses. So while they lived and worked in London, they began looking into the rising food truck scene here in the U.S. and narrowed their sights on Jacksonville and its own impressive food truck offerings. Thus began a 2 year process for them to not only find and ready a kitchen on wheels, but also to immigrate across the pond with all that it entails. Now, only a week into operating, I came across their rig at one of my favorite stops, the Jax Food Truck Food Court on Beach Blvd., and decided to see if their wursts were the best. (Note: Sorry not sorry for all the puns. They’re only going to get worse.)

One of the first thing’s you’ll notice is that their menu isn’t very large. They keep it simple but excel at what they offer. They have 2 wursts currently on their menu: both are a pork/beef blend bratwurst that’s specially made for the truck using a spice blend that only the 2 ladies know, par boiled then browned on the flat top, but when topped with their unique, tomato-based curry sauce you get a currywurst. Annett seemingly sensed my curiosity and quickly offered me up a few samples, starting with the aforementioned currywurst. Now I’ve had curries before, some Indian, some Southeast Asian, some from Jamaica and the West Indies, but never before had I had a German curry and let me tell you: I was pleasantly surprised by its tanginess and how well it paired with the brat.

Then there’s their sides. Once again, they keep it simple but excellent. There’s a German-style potato salad that they’ve added some Southern flair to with the addition of tasty, tasty bacon, in a sauce that’s lighter than what most of us are likely used to. There’s fries that they not only spice up with either a paprika salt or garlic & parmesan, but they also fry up in lard creating a unique crispiness and flavor without any greasy aftertaste. They’ve got an authentic sauerkraut that, once again, they’ve added bacon to better suit Southerners tastes. Last, but certainly not least, is their käsespäetzle, which is a German cross between a dumpling and pasta, mixed with Swiss cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Maybe it’s the little bit of me that’s German or just my love of cheese and onions, but I simply can’t get enough of that späetzle.

So who you gonna call when you start craving some Deutsche delights and aren’t willing to wait for Oktoberfest or brave a 10-hour transatlantic flight? WURSTBUSTERS!

Phone:(904) 999-9033 or (904) 999 9088

Email: foodtruckbiz@hotmail.com

Wurstbusters.com