Interview with restaurant Chef, David Seavey.

How would you describe this business?

Casual, family friendly dining experience but also a great place to enjoy chef inspired dishes. We have local taps and specialty cocktails.

What sets your business apart from others?

We have been voted as a Top 50 restaurant the past few years, according to Jacksonville Magazine. Also, we have a lounge during the day to delight in a full bar and lunch menu. In the evenings, this extends into a dining room where we are able to host and provide cuisines and space for wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners or any special events that may require a plated style banquet, buffet style or menu style. We cater to the guests needs to make their experience special and especially delicious.

What types of specials do you have?

Happy hour every day from 2-7 pm and 2 pm-close on Thursdays.

We have live music Thursday-Saturday evenings.

What’s your specialty dish?

This is tough to say because we have specials every night that are chef inspired, we are constantly putting out new flavors using locally sourced ingredients. But at the moment, I think the specialty dish would be our blackened grouper, served with jasmine rice and a vidalia onion marmalade.

To taste their daily flavors, visit North Beach Bistro at 725 Atlantic Blvd #6, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233.

Take a look at their elegant dishes or reserve a table at NBBistro.com