Interview with restaurant manager, Marshall Brown.

Please describe your business.

Upscale American cuisine with Asian and French flare. Dishes are chef-inspired and there is a seasonality to the featured cuisines.

What do you want people to know about your business?

This is a wine destination — we have more than 400 wine selections to choose from. The lounge is known for craft cocktails and live music Wednesday through Saturday. The dining room is more charming and intimate because of the chef’s table. The kitchen is open to the dining room so guests can see the chefs in action.

What’s your specialty dish?

The seared Foie Gras with Vidalia onion marmalade. This dish is a delicacy in French cuisine and we have been told that we do it better than all around the world. People who have traveled and had it elsewhere say ours is the best.

Another dish the guests enjoy is our Ahi tuna tartare, if we were to ever take it off the menu, I believe there would be a picket line outside of the door.

How do people find out about your business?

The owners, Matthew and David opened their restaurant, Matthew’s in 1997 and since then have started a food and beverage trend. Due to their success of Matthew’s, Restaurant Medure and M Shack, business has flourished through word of mouth.

What events do you host?

We have several wine dinners throughout the year. We have also been involved with TPC the past 6 years, “Wine & dine with Restaurant Medure on 9.”

We have happy hour daily from 4-7 pm. Monday is half-priced wines and Tuesday is ladies night.

How involved is your business in the community?

We are affiliated with many charities throughout the community. We give 8% of profit back to the community for charitable donations through events and gift certificates.

To reserve a table for the perfect night out at Restaurant Medure, visit RestaurantMedure.com

Hours of business: