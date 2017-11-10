Band Reviews 

The air is cold but, there is noise all around. Imagine sweaty twenty somethings several drinks in bobbing their heads to dark wave in hollow clubs with no regard to the future. The band onstage is David Wilson’s Esther and later on that night the Godfather of Jacksonville’s original music scene Ryan Gunwitch Black will emerge to sing us lullaby before we dispense into the night or to the nearest after hours hang out.

Those nights are gone but, David Wilson has still been making music for over ten years and his most recent project gives him freedom and allows him to create a masterpiece of his sole making. Exit Esther and enter Mono the Ghost. This was born out of his desire to combine the dark and heavy influences from previous projects and willingness to inject them with a Portishead backdrop. Along with the music, there are haunting visuals with lyric videos to keep you engaged. Moody backdrops are abound and the stories are leave you curious of a mystery unsolved. Even with the excitement of this new endeavor Wilson does not forget his origins or impact through Esther’s prime. The social media response to Esther reuniting briefly this October was immense. Word of a stellar performance has spread and fans are eager for more. Both of David’s amazing works can be found on Spotify and youtube. Look for Mono the Ghost live in Jacksonville, very soon.