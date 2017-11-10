Your Arts 

The Florida Music Food Initiative, Inc. will have artists featured for an annual holiday benefit concert and food drive located at Beluthahatchee Park, State Road 13 at the homestead of author and activist Stetson Kennedy. This concert requires reservations, please call 904-206-8304 and leave a message to reserve your seating. The following artists will be performing.
Paul Garfinkel
Mary Beth Campbell
Bear and Robert
Al Scortino
Ellen Bukstel
Emmett Carlisle
www.floridamusicfoodinitiative.org
www.stetsonkennedy.com