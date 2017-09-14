Inside Look 

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX-FREE a website dedicated to finding free events and services in Jacksonville. Sign up to receive instant notifications so you never miss a FREE event again!

Ripley’s Believe it or Not! in St. Augustine is hosting “Educator Appreciation Days,” from now until October 15, 2017.

All Florida teachers, administrators, counselors, paraprofessionals, and support staff will gain free admission with a pay stub and a photo I.D.

So, if you work within an educational environment, you qualify! Come on out and enjoy free admission to Ripley’s Believe it or Not! St. Augustine.

Where?

Ripley’s Believe it or Not!

19 San Marco Ave.

St. Augustine, FL 32084

When?

Until October 15, 2017