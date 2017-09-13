Inside Look 

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX-FREE a website dedicated to finding free events and services in Jacksonville. Sign up to receive instant notifications so you never miss a FREE event in JAX again!

Are you interested in learning how to manage money as a family? Parents, bring your children from third to twelfth grades for a free dinner and financial class. What a deal!

This event is hosted by the United Way of Northeast Florida and they are focused on assisting families in our area to help improve their money management and investment skills.

Spaces are filling up so make sure you RSVP as soon as possible.

How do I sign up?

http://www.unitedwaynefl.org/fam-finance-series or call 904-330-3957

Where?

RealSense Prosperity Place

1601 N Main St.

Jacksonville, FL 32206

When?

Thursday, September 14, 2017

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.