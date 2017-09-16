Inside Look 

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX-FREE a website dedicated to finding free events and services in Jacksonville. Sign up to receive instant notifications so you never miss a FREE event again!

Sing Out Loud Festival is a massive music concert in St. Augustine held during the third and fourth weekend in September. This free event is sponsored by Community First Credit Union.

Come check out the huge lineup of local bands that will be performing at over 15 different venues all throughout the historical city.

The Sing Out Loud Festival will be performing on September 15, 16, 17 and September 22, 23, 24.

Please click here for a complete schedule of all musicians and bands that will be performing along with their appearance times.

It’s going to be awesome and best of all, this family-friendly event is completely FREE!