Yep, you read the title right. The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and PetSmart will be hosting a free pet adoption weekend Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. All adoption fees will be waved for this very special event.

If you have been thinking of adding a new furry friend into your life, now is the time to do so.

See you there!

Where?

PetSmart

8801 Southside Blvd.

Jacksonville Humane Society

8464 Beach Blvd.

When?

November 18-19 2017

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.