Inside Look 

The amazing people at the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida are offering a free, two-day membership to help families recover from Hurricane Irma.

All children ages 6 – 18 years of age are welcome to attend.

The club requests that all children must bring a bag lunch and a book to read.

Where?

NFL YET Boys & Girls Club

St. Augustine Boys & Girls Club

Beaches Boys & Girls Club

The Bridge Boys & Girls Club

When?

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Friday, September 15, 2017

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.