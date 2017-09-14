Inside Look 

Aaron Murdoch writes for JAX-FREE a website dedicated to finding free events and services in Jacksonville. Sign up to receive instant notifications so you never miss a FREE event again!
The amazing people at the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida are offering a free, two-day membership to help families recover from Hurricane Irma.
All children ages 6 – 18 years of age are welcome to attend.
The club requests that all children must bring a bag lunch and a book to read.
Where?
NFL YET Boys & Girls Club
St. Augustine Boys & Girls Club
Beaches Boys & Girls Club
The Bridge Boys & Girls Club
When?
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Friday, September 15, 2017
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.